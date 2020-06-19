Donald Trump Denies Dr. Fauci’s No-Football Take, But Adds That, If Players Kneel, He ‘Won’t Be Watching’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today to announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci has no say over the NFL while also threatening not to watch football if the league has players kneeling during the national anthem. The tweet came after Dr. Fauci said that the United States might not have football this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Dr. Fauci warned the country that there might not be a football season this year because of COVID-19 infection concerns. Although the NFL appears to be moving forward with its typical season plans, the doctor said that unless the players live in a bubble, it is unlikely that the league will successfully play its 2020/2021 season. Trump tweeted about the situation, though, clarifying that the doctor, who is part of the country’s coronavirus task force, is not in charge of the NFL’s decision.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!”

The tweet got a lot of attention, with almost 83,000 Twitter users hitting the like button while nearly 23,000 retweeted the president’s words. Almost 28,000 accounts also left a comment for Trump.

Several people wondered why Trump and others are so offended by NFL players taking a knee to bring attention to police brutality, and many stated that the protests did not dishonor the flag of the United States. Others wondered why President Trump hadn’t found the time to tweet about Juneteenth, which is the date the final U.S. slaves found out they were free, yet today.

Not everybody disagreed with the president’s sentiments, though. Several commentators thanked Trump for standing up for the flag and for pointing out that the NFL created a safe plan for its upcoming season. After months without sports, it seemed that many enthusiasts were ready to see their favorite teams playing again.

The president’s comments about kneeling come after the NFL recently changed its position on players using kneeling as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Earlier this week, Trump made unexpected comments about former NFL player Colin Kaepernick getting a second chance in the league. Kaepernick was the first player to kneel in protest, and Trump spoke out strongly against him. Ultimately, the football player lost his job, and the president said he deserved a second chance if he is good enough to get hired by a team.