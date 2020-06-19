Hope Beel Slays In A Tiny Black String Bikini With White Polka Dots: ‘Treehouse Vibes’

Hope Beel returned to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a stunning new snap with her fans. The model showcased her fit figure while posing for the photos in a tree house.

In the sultry pics, Hope looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny black string bikini with a white polka dot pattern. The skimpy top boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also put her abundant cleavage on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms rested low around her curvy hips while casting a spotlight on her tiny waist and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Hope stood in front of a metal railing. She had one hand at her side and the other on the bars for balance as she pushed her hip out and tilted her face towards the ceiling. In the second shot, she stood on her toes with her back against the railing as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

Hope had her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and fell behind her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pics. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 600 messages.

“Ultra hot,” one follower gushed.

“So cute,” another declared.

“Amazing body I love it,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look amazing and super pictures,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her toned physique in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a scanty yellow crocheted bikini while soaking up some sun. That post has garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 780 comments to date.