Hilde Osland Shows Off Killer Legs & Cleavage In Tight Mini Dress, Poses On A Log Swing

Hilde Osland turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Friday morning. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a minuscule yellow dress that showed off her cleavage and did little to cover her famously long legs as she sat on a log swing.

The photos showed Hilde sitting on a thick brown log tied loosely to thin rope on both ends. The swing hung above a pile of dirt, which Hilde rested her feet in. Behind her, mulch and patches of grass could be seen. The images appeared to be snapped in a forest, though Hilde did not include her location. Sunlight could be seen pouring in through tall trees as the rays washed over the model and highlighted her tan skin. She looked classy yet sexy in her stunning dress.

Hilde’s dress featured thin straps and small pink flowers all over. The low-cut bustier top did little to hold in the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. A cut-out beneath Hilde’s chest showed off even more skin.

The lower half of the dress was cut in a fit-and-flare style that hugged her hourglass figure closely. The skirt portion was longer on both sides but very short in the front, giving a peek at Hilde’s white undies. Her long, lean legs were perfectly framed by the fabric.

Hilde accessorized her dress with a silver toe ring, a flashy necklace and some silver hoop earrings. She also appeared to rock a full glam look, including what seemed to be blush, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and pink lipstick. Hilde styled her long, blond hair down in luscious waves.

The first image showed the Norwegian model at a close-up angle, giving fans a look at her chest. She smiled gently at the camera. The second photo was a full-body image as Hilde pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins. She crossed her ankles and grasped the ropes, this time flashing a huge smile.

Hilde’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“HILDE DROPPING FRIDAY HEATERS,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another user added.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in both pictures,” a third follower wrote.

Hilde’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post this week, she went for a sporty vibe as she rocked a sports bra and tight leggings.