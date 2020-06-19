Donald Trump ‘Didn’t Hire Very Well,’ Former Acting Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Says

Mick Mulvaney — who formerly served as the White House’s acting Chief of Staff from January of 2019 until March of this year — offered some criticism of President Donald Trump on Friday, acknowledging that the commander-in-chief “didn’t hire very well” during the early stages of his presidency. Mulvaney made the statement during an interview with CNN‘s Jim Sciutto while appearing on New Day.

The United States’ Special Envoy for Northern Ireland also alluded to the fact that Trump and military personnel or those involved with the military don’t mesh due to their contrasting personalities, citing Trump’s differing background as a small businessman.

“If there was one criticism that I would level against the president, it’s that he didn’t hire very well. He did not have experience at running government and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him.”

As he interviewed Mulvaney, Sciutto mentioned “a consistent portrayal” by people like former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Trump is a president who is “unfit for the job” and acts in accordance with his own political self-interest as opposed to doing what is best for the country.

At that point, Mulvaney noted the possible clash of personalities between the president and those with military backgrounds.

“A lot of those folks are folks who are either in the military or actively involved in the military,” he said. “The military personality is just not the type that works well with Donald Trump, who is a small businessman who has done extraordinarily well.”

In spite of his criticism of Trump’s early hires, Mulvaney stopped short of condemning him outright, alluding to others who “know that the president can be successful” and don’t have the same complaints as those mentioned or former National Security Advisor John Bolton, whose tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened, portrays Trump in a particularly unflattering light.

Prior to his turn as acting chief of staff, Mulvaney spent two years in the South Carolina House of Representatives, after which he transitioned to the U.S. House of Representatives. After a six-year run in Congress, he served as acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Director of the Office of Management and Budget before becoming the West Wing’s top staffer.

He was replaced in the latter role by Mark Meadows who, as shared by The Inquisitr, reportedly “escalated tensions” in the White House.