Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Figure-Hugging Mesh Dress

On Friday, June 19, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos were taken in a dimly lit room with a single strip of light illuminating part of her face and body. The first image consisted of a close-up shot. Laurence opted to go braless in a figure-hugging black mesh dress, leaving little to the imagination. She tugged on the collar of the garment and gazed directly into the camera. Shadows and the placement of her arm concealed most of her chest, allowing the photo to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

The following photo focused on Laurence’s gorgeous face. She placed her hands on the top of her head, as she gave the photographer a sultry look by raising her eyebrows and parting her full lips.

The final shot allowed fans to get a better view of the tattooed model’s risque ensemble. She only wore a pair of black high-cut underwear underneath the garment, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Laurence lowered her gaze and pulled on the dress’s collar with both of her hands.

For the photoshoot, Laurence slicked back her wet hair and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows and false eyelashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation acknowledged that this photoset is rather “different” than what she typically uploads on Instagram.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“What a foxy looking Canadian young lady wow you are freaking stunning,” wrote a fan.

“[S]ensational picture of a very beautiful girl,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous girl, love the lighting,” remarked another follower.

“Absolutely incredible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits.