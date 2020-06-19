Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Skimpy Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Holly Sonders took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share another racy pic with her adoring fans. The Fox Sports host flashed her curves while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Holly looked smoking hot as she sported a barely there pink crop top. The shirt featured no sleeves in order to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut neckline that exposed her cleavage. The garment spotlighted her flat tummy and chiseled abs as well.

She also rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The tiny denim shorts fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while accentuating her round booty. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pink hat on top of her head, some gold hoop earrings, and a dangling bellybutton ring.

Holly stood in front of tons of green foliage as she posed with both of her hands lifted by her head. She held a hairbrush in one hand and ran her fingers through her mane with the other. She had one knee bent and her back arched as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Holly had her long, blond hair hidden under the hat. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Holly’s 475,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 2,200 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 50 remarks on the pic.

“I just said a swear word out loud. Wasn’t ready for this pic!” one follower stated.

“Your waist is quite amazing,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous pic! Love the blonde hair,” a third comment read.

“My god Holly you look amazing. Bravo on having the discipline to put in the work to have a body and career that you have created,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly also delighted her fans earlier this week when she rocked a red bikini.