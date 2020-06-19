Twitter Is Canceling Ansel Elgort After The Actor Was Accused Of Sexual Assault

A user on Twitter claims that the actor raped her when she was 17.

A post accusing Ansel Elgort of sexual assault is going viral on Twitter. In the post, a user with the handle @itsgabby claims that she met Elgort after sending him a direct message when she was just 17. Elgort replied, and the two of them eventually had sex, she claims.

Her story continued, and she explained that she was a virgin when they had sex.

“I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it,” she wrote in the post.

She said that, although she was sobbing, the only thing Elgort said was “we need to break you in.” She continued by saying that she disassociated from the moment mentally, and added that he knew how young she was at the time. She also claimed that The Fault in Our Stars actor asked him for nude photos, and wanted to have a threesome with her and one of her dance friends.

In the aftermath of the assault, she said that she wondered what she did wrong, and didn’t tell anyone because he said it would “ruin his career.” Now, years after the assault, she said that she still experiences PTSD and goes to therapy because of the assault. She said she’s ready to talk about it because she wants to heal and to let other girls who have had similar experiences know that they aren’t alone.

She also said that there was “much more” to her story, but she didn’t want to post it all. In order to back up her claims, she also posted a photo of herself with Elgort and a picture of a phone that appears to have the first messages the two shared. In them, Elgort gives her his private Snapchat handle and asks her not to give it out to anyone else.

Since the post went live an hour ago, it has already been liked more than 30,000 times and retweeted more than 18,000 times. As her story goes viral, users across social media are responding with harsh words for the actor, who’s set to star in Westside Story later this year.

“If you’re defending Ansel Elgort in any way please unfollow me right the f**k now,” one user wrote.

“Put Ansel Elgort in jail and let him rot there canceling him won’t do shit,” another remarked.

Meanwhile, @itsgabby has received praise for being brave enough to share her own story.

“Your courage to be able to share your story despite the things you’ve gone through is unfathomably admirable. We are completely and 100% right behind you,” one user tweeted.