Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Pink Sleepwear For Latest Instagram Photo

Aylen Alvarez seemed in the mood for a late-night snack in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the Cuban bombshell was captured while she stood in front of an open fridge with a bottle of almond milk in one hand. Aylen’s other hand was placed on a counter behind her, next to two boxes of cereal.

The model rocked pink satin sleepwear that flattered her hourglass figure. The outfit combined a pink camisole top and matching shorts. The top featured a lace trim at the bottom, spaghetti straps, and a thin bow below the neckline. Her shorts fit snugly around her hips and a featured lace hem. In her caption, Aylen wrote that her sleepwear set was from popular fast-fashion brand, Fashion Nova. She also added the cereal emoji to the caption plus another emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Aylen wore her straight dark-brown hair slicked back from her forehead in the photo. Although she was jewelry-free and barefoot, she appeared to sport bronze shadow, dark liner, and mascara to accentuate her eyes.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fan showered Aylen with effusive praise. Some of those compliments came from other Instagram influencers like models Valeria Orsini, Diana Maux, Julia Gilas, and Erika Gray.

Other Instagram users who weren’t as famous left positive comments as well.

“Who makes making cereal look this good,” one person wrote.

More than one Instagram user filled their comment with adjectives that expressed their admiration for Aylen.

“How sexy and beautiful you,” they added. “Charming curves, sensual lines, exciting.”

“U looking so sweet sexy hot and beautiful,” a third Instagram user wrote. “You au is so hot, you on fire.”

“You are very beautiful and stunning babe,” wrote a fourth fan before they added a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

In a previous photo, Aylen showed off her enviable physique in a mint-green bodycon dress from Fashion Nova. The dress had an off the shoulder neckline and long sleeves that billowed past her hands. The photo attracted lots of similarly enthusiastic feedback from as her most recent post did.

“Don’t run away from it, just because it’s difficult,” she wrote in the caption.

That post has been liked more than 35,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.