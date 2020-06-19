Angela Simmons Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts & Iron Maiden T-Shirt In Enticing Snap

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons looked stunning in a Thursday Instagram snap that her fans could not resist. As has frequently been the case a number of times over the past month or so, Angela was calling attention to her stunning hair extensions with this new photo. In the process, however, her curvy figure generated a lot of heat as well.

In the caption of her post, Angela tagged the Dhair Boutique and added a hashtag about the “Sea Wavy” hair extensions she was sporting. The “Sea Beach Wavy” extensions happen to be a collection that Angela developed with the Dhair Boutique team and they look phenomenal on her.

The new photo showed Angela leaning against a Range Rover with one hand on her hip. She gazed off past the photographer with a rather serious expression on her face. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a side part, the curls swept behind her back and over one shoulder.

The 32-year-old beauty went with a relatively subtle, yet still fairly glam makeup look for this upload. She appeared to have a fairly neutral mauve color on her lips and some bronzer sculpting her cheekbones. Angela’s eyes were highlighted with liner and mascara to complete the vibe of being casual but still absolutely gorgeous.

Angela wore short Daisy Dukes that showcased her curvy thighs. She completed the casual look with a gray Iron Maiden T-shirt. The Growing Up Hip Hop star did add a touch of glam though. She wore big silver hoop earrings and a chunky silver bracelet, along with a bright pink polish color on her nails.

Plenty of Angela’s 6.6 million followers made an effort to show their love for this saucy look. In less than 18 hours, more than 118,000 people had liked the post. More than 1,100 comments poured in as well.

“Absolutely Beautiful Sis!!!” one follower praised.

“You look amazing! Motherly glow..grown woman status,” a fan declared.

“You look beautiful and I really love your confidence its very motivating,” another follower noted.

“You are out here gorgeous…!!! I see you,” someone else added.

Earlier this week, Angela teased that she was “always grinding” as she shared a video showing her doing a boxing workout outdoors. She regularly showcases her hard work and promotes the idea that her curvy, fit figure is built, not bought.

When it comes to sharing sultry snaps like this latest one, fans of the Growing Up Hip Hop star can see that those hard workouts have provided fantastic results. Angela’s followers seemed to really appreciate the combination she utilized in this new photo of pairing a simple outfit with some glamorous touches to showcase her bold personality and stunning curves.