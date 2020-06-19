Ryan Seacrest Thrills Fans With ‘Puppy Eyes’ Throwback Pic

Instagram users wanted to know what other tricks Ryan's beloved pup taught him as well!

Ryan Seacrest thrilled fans with a “puppy eyes” throwback photo where he attempted to show off one of the most striking features of his adorable dog Georgia. In the pic, the television personality looked adorable as he cuddled his dog and peered directly into the camera lens, trying to achieve the same sweet look like his beloved pup with hilarious results.

Fans of the Live with Kelly and Ryan host quickly jumped to the comments section, liking the image 26,408 times and adding hundreds of comments.

“Can we see your attempts at Georgia’s other tricks? That should be interesting,” posted one follower.

“You two are the most adorable pair Ryan and Georgia 4 ever,” said a second fan.

“Not sure who is cuter, you or Georgia,” said a third follower of the television personality on Instagram.

“Soooooo…..cute….. Seriously!!!….. Nope…..not the dog…..but the one in suit that is holding it….. Hihihiiiiiii,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

In the pic, Ryan held Georgia when she was a puppy. The undated photo is estimated to have been taken in 2014 as Georgia is currently six years old. The talk show host and television personality wore a dark gray tailored suit in the share. He paired that with a white shirt and a skinny black tie.

Ryan’s tried to imitate Georgia’s sweet loving eyes in the snap. He looked directly at the camera as Georgia looked away from the person taking the photo. Ryan’s mouth was closed and his head was tilted downward as he posed for the image. Ryan’s hair was shorter in that image than it has been over the past several months on the daytime talk show due to his inability to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stunning black labrador appeared to be a handful for Ryan to handle in the snap. The stunning dog is an important part of Ryan’s life. He even cites himself as a “dad” to Georgia in his Instagram bio. Ryan regularly shares images of himself spending time with his beloved pooch and enjoying his rare time off with her. He also takes her to work with him to the set of his daytime talk series when he is able.

Ryan welcomed his fur baby, who’s named for his home state, and shared his exciting news during an appearance on The Ellen Show where he revealed he was finally ready to get a dog of his own. He stated, “I had dogs in relationships, and then they end and the dogs would go. This is my first dog. My very own dog.”