Alexa Dellanos Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Mini Dress While Posing On A Yacht

Alexa Dellanos treated her 2 million Instagram followers to a curve-flaunting update on Friday, showing off her perfect hourglass figure while posing on a yacht. The busty blonde looked smoking-hot in a slinky leopard-print mini dress that fit her like a glove, putting all of her voluptuous assets on display.

In the photo, Alexa could be seen soaking up some sun out on the deck. She struck an elegant pose, sitting with her legs crossed and her back arched as she stuck her chest out for the camera. The posture highlighted her round hips and narrow waistline, which the tight-fitting dress did a fantastic job at showcasing.

The strappy number had a square neckline that sat low on her perky bust, showing her cleavage. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Alexa didn’t seem to be wearing any support under the clingy dress. The thigh-skimming garment was adorned with drawstrings on the sides, which were pulled to show off her chiseled pins. Alexa accessorized with a gold wrist watch and topped off her look with a chic pair of aviator sunglasses, which sported transparent caramel-colored lenses that complemented her dress.

The blond beauty sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. She seemed to be rocking long lashes, in addition to a glossy pink shade on her plump lips. She wore her long tresses down, pulling up the side of her mane with her hands in a coquettish gesture that exposed her supple neck. Her hair looked tousled, adding to her sultry vibe. The Instagram sensation posed with her eyes closed, and appeared to relish in the warm sunlight. Golden rays illuminated her décolletage, accentuating her all-over glow.

The snapshot captured a serene seascape, with the calm waves and the bright, blue sky making the perfect backdrop for Alexa’s beauty. While the model didn’t specify where she was, her caption noted that the tropical scenery was her “favorite” hangout.

Unsurprisingly, the upload was a major hit with her fans, who seemed to have fallen in love with the radiant look. Followers clicked the like button on her photo more than 16,100 times in the first two hours of posting, while also taking to the comments section in large numbers to praise the 24-year-old model for her beauty.

“The dress!” read one message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful babe,” wrote a second admirer.

“You are a doll,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“She is an Angel,” penned a fourth follower.

A recent photo shared on the platform last week showed Alexa sunning her beautiful body in Puerto Rico. That update saw the bombshell rocking a revealing pink bikini and was liked over 81,200 times since going live on the platform.