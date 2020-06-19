Sierra Skye Flaunts Derrière In Bronze-Colored Bikini & Poses With A Pal

Sierra's friend wore a skimpy white two-piece.

Sierra Skye brought the sizzle to her Instagram page on Friday, and the popular model wasn’t alone as she flaunted her peachy posterior. She teamed up with a pal to create a photo that was a massive hit with her 3.1 million followers.

For the shoot, Sierra rocked a metallic bronze bikini. However, there was little of the shimmery garment to model. Her bathing suit top featured fixed molded cups that exposed a significant amount of sideboob. The garment had adjustable spaghetti straps that were attached to a thin back band. The stretchy straps were all the same size.

Sierra was posing with her body at an angle, and this hid most of the front of her swimsuit from view. It also kept the focus of the photo on her curvy derrière. The model’s bottoms were a scanty thong that covered very little of her backside. The garment had string ties that were secured in bows on the sides of her shapely hips. The tiny piece of fabric that made up the back of Sierra’s bottoms slightly scooped down, highlighting the curve of her arched back.

Sierra accessorized her bikini with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a silver bracelet on each wrist. She wore her blond tresses pulled up in a chic topknot. Two locks of hair had been left down to frame her face, but one of them was pushed behind her right ear. The model’s full lips were glossy, and she looked fresh-faced and natural.

Sierra was crouched down and sitting back on her heels with her legs spread. She was captured turning around to give the camera a seductive look over her shoulder.

Sierra posed on an outdoor canopy bed next to her pal Meagan Hess, who was almost mirroring her pose. Meagan rocked a white thong bikini. The garment’s shoulder and side straps were thick gold chains. She wore her waist-length brunette tresses down in beachy waves, and it looked like she was rocking dark eye makeup and pinkish-purple lipstick. Both models’ skin was flawless and glowing.

As of this writing, Sierra’s revealing photo with her friend has racked up over 113,000 likes and 600 comments.

“Both of you are gorgeous!” gushed one fan.

“Double trouble but I love it!” read another response to Sierra’s Instagram post.

“Unreal and underrated,” a third admirer wrote.

“Looking naughty here,” a fourth fan opined.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sierra’s fans also went wild over a solo snapshot that showed the model flaunting her cleavage in a crop top with a rather revealing neckline.