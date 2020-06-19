WWE News: The Undertaker Rules Out Long-Speculated Dream Match With Hall Of Famer

Wrestling fans have wanted to see The Undertaker and Sting face each other at WrestleMania since the 1990s. Both performers are widely regarded as the most iconic dark characters in the history of the business, but they’ve never faced each other in a marquee match. In an interview with Comic Book, The Undertaker opened up about the possibility of it ever happening, but his answer wasn’t the news most wrestling fans want to hear.

According to The Undertaker, the match would never live up to people’s expectations due to the ages of both performers. While he hasn’t ruled out the match ever becoming a reality, “The Deadman” is opposed to the idea because the superstars wouldn’t be able to deliver a match that’s up to his high standards.

“The only reason I say that I’ll take full [responsibility], I don’t have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great. So there’s just certain things, it’s better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all.”

The Undertaker went on to state that the match could have been good 10 years ago, and he’d have been interested in it back then. He also dismissed rumors which stated the match was in the works a few years ago, revealing that no one ever approached him with the idea.

The legendary superstar also revealed that he and Sting discussed the match years ago, though the conversation was casual and in reference to the rumors, as opposed to the possibility of them working with each other.

While The Undertaker seems opposed to the match for noble reasons, there are other ways the pair could put on an entertaining showcase. Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler also weighed in on the possibility of the match coming to fruition. Lawler believes that the legendary superstars could have a cinematic match in the style of the Boneyard Match at this year’s WrestleMania, which would allow them to avoid taking bumps.

It’s also worth noting that Sting seems to be done with the company. His contract expired earlier this year and he chose not to renew it, and there have been rumors that he might join All Elite Wrestling.