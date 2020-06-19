Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Red Corset

Amanda Trivizas took to her Instagram page today to tease her 850,000 followers with a flirty new snapshot. The Greek-Ecuadorian model posted a photo of herself showcasing her buxom curves in a plunging tight red corset.

In the photo, Amanda was photographed inside a luxury rental owned by The Maimon Group in Los Angeles. It seemed like she decided to have the photo shoot in the living room near the glass windows. She posed by placing both of her hands on her hips as she angled her face to the side. She looked straight into the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze.

In the update, Amanda rocked a red corset, seemingly made of leatherette material. It boasted a deep neckline that displayed her décolletage. The super snug fit of the garment seemed to push her voluptuous breasts inward, exposing more cleavage in the process. The strapless design helped accentuate her shoulders. Notably, the piece barely contained her chest, and she appeared to be close to spilling out from it. She sported a red plush winter jacket over her corset, which was partly taken off her shoulders.

For the occasion, the model wore her signature makeup look. The application appeared to include a matte foundation, well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also looked to have applied bronzer, a light dusting of pink blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a pave choker necklace, a pair of small, thick hoop earrings, and several rings.

Amanda wore her black hair heavily tossed to one side and styled in very loose waves. She completed her glamorous look by painting her freshly-groomed nails white.

In the caption, Amanda decided to use emoji instead of words. She dropped a cherry emoji, which matched the color of her outfit.

In under a day of being posted, the social media share received more than 32,200 likes and upward of 550 comments. Amanda’s fans and followers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them told her she looked hot, while some others expressed their admiration for her beauty. Countless other admirers were speechless and opted to use a string of emoji instead.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVER,” one of her fans commented.

“You look so enchanting. The daring outfit and red look so good on you!” gushed another admirer.

“And just like that, Thursday became way better. Thank you for uploading this. I hope you post daily,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“You are a woman of unmatched beauty. So beautiful and so hot,” added a fourth social media user.