‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Questions Allie About Her Baby’s Father, Gwen & Jake Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 19, 2020 reveal that there will be some big moments as the week wraps up in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) question Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) about her pregnancy, and the unborn baby’s father.

Allie does’t seen to want to give too much information about what she’s been up to and who she’s been with. However, if she does open up about her past, it would likely be to Nicole, who has been very kind and understanding of her situation.

The two have come to find some common ground, and Nicole has been very gracious in allowing Allie to come and live with her and her soon-to-be husband, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), as well as her young daughter Holly Jonas.

However, it seems that the mystery of Allie’s baby daddy could stay a secret for awhile longer. Either the soap will come up with a big reveal to announce the father is a character that fans know, or they’ll just blow by the storyline by revealing the father to be someone that Allie had ties to while she lived abroad.

Meanwhile, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) will finally have his reunion with former girlfriend, Gwen. The duo seem to have a rocky past, and fans already know that Gwen didn’t like that Jake hung around with a dangerous crowd. When she left him she stole his most valuable possession, which caused him to get in a lot of trouble with the mob.

The situation eventually led to the kidnapping of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who was brought home safely in an episode that aired earlier this week. When Jake and Gwen finally do come face to face, it will be a tense reunion. It seems that Gwen could offer some insight into Jake’s life and may even be the key to revealing whether or not he is Stefan DiMera.

Elsewhere, Gabi will be looking to prove just that. She will finally take action to get some proof about whether or not Jake is her presumed dead husband, Stefan, or just a coincidental look alike.

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will take out her frustrations on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Kate has been trying to get Hope and Steve (Stephen Nichols) to receive a key to the city for weeks, but they’ve been refusing. Now her job could be on the line if she doesn’t make it happen.