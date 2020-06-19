Jamal Adams Would Reportedly Accept A Trade To The Kansas City Chiefs

Jamal Adams reportedly asked for a trade earlier this week, and now the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the teams the defensive back would like to play on. NFL insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon after reports broke of the requested trade. He posted the seven teams Adams is reportedly eyeing as potential landing spots, and the Chiefs were among them.

The question now is whether or not the New York Jets are interested in letting the star defender go. While Adams vented on social media about his continued frustration with the team, there don’t appear to be official talks with any other team just yet. Rich Cimini of ESPN said the defensive back, logged his official request this week, but the Jets haven’t said whether they’ll honor it, or whether they will try and still get a contract extension done.

It’s the lack of movement on an extension that has frustrated Adams. Cimini said that if the Jets decide they don’t want to trade him, the reporter’s sources told him Adams could choose to be disruptive and stage a holdout. Making all of this more complicated is the fact that the defensive star is under contract through 2021.

Despite not having an opportunity to try the free-agent market for a few more years, Adams made it clear at the beginning of this offseason he wants a new contract before the 2020 season kicks off. Earlier in the spring, there were rumors the two sides would eventually come together and get something done. Over the last few weeks, the player has been more vocal about his frustration about the lack of action.

There is also reportedly some bad blood dating back to the trading deadline last year. Adams is alleged to have told those close to him that the Jets hinted he was “untouchable.” That status was put in question when the team talked extensively with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now that he might be on the trade market, it’s said the Cowboys would still like to take a run. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this summer, the team is said to have the inside track in getting Adams because of their previous discussions with the Jets.

Schefter confirmed his sources had told him the NFC East team was among the seven franchises Adams is willing to play for. In addition to the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks are also considered potential landing spots.