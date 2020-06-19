‘Big Brother’ Alum Frankie Grande Breaks Silence On Possible ‘All-Stars’ Casting

Season 22 of Big Brother is reportedly going to feature an All-Star cast and rumors are swirling regarding the returning houseguests. Frankie Grande was one of the first returnees rumored to be making an appearance and the Season 16 veteran has finally responded to the rumors on his Twitch (via CinemaBlend).

“You know it would be a very difficult time for me to go back into the house, I’ll just say that,” Frankie admitted. “It would be a very difficult time with everything that’s going on in the world. That would be a very tough decision for me to make, to leave everyone right now. I think it would be pretty irresponsible of me.”

A cast has not been confirmed by CBS at this time, but non-disclosure agreements have reportedly gone out to those returning to the game. Whether Frankie’s comments on Twitch are just to distract from his actual casting remains to be seen. It’s possible he’s trying to throw off fans since he’s one of the more discussed returnees on social media.

“I did it guys, I played the game…I would definitely play the game again but it would have to be the right timing for me. And like, could you imagine like COVID-19? My family and leaving everybody right now? It would just be so crazy I can’t believe people are already doing it.”

Frankie’s comments regarding COVID-19 are understandable, and filming for the show has already been pushed back several weeks due to the pandemic. Some have been speculating CBS opted for an All-Stars season to avoid meeting with new potential houseguests because of the virus. By casting All-Stars, producers wouldn’t have to meet with anyone new and would know what to expect from their former stars.

The 37-year-olds comments, however, almost confirm that Season 22 will contain returnees. It hasn’t been officially announced, but when Frankie noted that “people are already doing it,” it seemed like a confirmation.

Others who are rumored to be returning are Derrick Levasseur, Dan Gheesling, Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, Kaycee Clark, and Janelle Pierzina. Multiple sources have noted that these players have at least been contacted, and former winner Evel Dick has said Derrick and Dan are 100 percent confirmed and already planning an alliance.

For now, Season 22 is scheduled to debut on CBS on July 22, but it’s possible it will be pushed back further due to COVID-19. Luckily for Big Brother fans, the show airs as it is filming so there won’t be too much of a wait if it does get postponed for a third time.