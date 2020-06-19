‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shares Series Of Sexy Vacation Pics With Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil shared a series of sexy vacation snaps with Instagram. She posted in the comments section of the images that instead of touched-up, edited pics, she would allow her followers to see photos right off her camera roll. In the series of natural and fun pics, the model showed off her real personality, much to the delight of her 323,000 followers.

She shared in the caption that these were her “real” vacation photos and that she was hoping to explore the world once again someday soon, alluding to the coronavirus travel restrictions currently in place.

In the series of nine photos, Haley wore different bathing suits in different scenarios where she appeared to be relaxed and enjoying some fun in the sun.

The first image showed the redheaded stunner wearing a tiny yellow bikini as she frolicked in the surf in Costa Rica. Haley revealed her location in the comments section of the share. She stuck her tongue out for the camera.

In the second snap, Haley posed on an oversized hammock in a blue and white tie-dyed two-piece with her arms held up high in the air. On her head, she wore a towel to dry what appeared to be her wet hair.

A third image showed the model making a face for the camera as she sat at an ornate, scrolled metal table wearing a purple bikini. Its top was a cropped tank style and it featured a Brazilian cut bottom.

Haley played in a pool with a pool noodle in the fourth pic, enjoying some time cooling off in what appeared to be a relatively empty water feature. Her hair was tied up off her neck.

The fifth photo showed the model wearing the same tie-dyed two-piece in the second pic. This image had her playfully showing off her bottom and the suit’s thong bottom. Subsequent images included Haley looking off into the sunset and more pool images.

Fans of the model appreciated the pics, which truly showed off her personality even more so than the staged photos for Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. They shared their sentiments in the comments section of the slideshow.

“So wholesome, natural and unapologetic, love it,” said one follower.

“You are true to your own spirit,” remarked a second fan.

“Oh yeah, I can’t wait to start traveling again,” stated a third follower of the model.

“You are just so awesome and authentic and weird I love it,” said a fourth Instagram user.