WWE Rumors: Identity Of Mysterious ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Hacker Reportedly Confirmed

Earlier this year, episodes of Friday Night SmackDown featured segments involving a mysterious hacker. These segments saw the superstar in question show footage of the blue brand roster’s darkest secrets, including a video that revealed Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler’s plot to sabotage Otis and Mandy Rose’s relationship. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Sportskeeda, has now confirmed the identity of the hacker.

According to Meltzer, Mustafa Ali was set to be unveiled as the hacker. The superstar — who reportedly joined the Monday Night Raw roster earlier this week — has been absent from WWE television for several months. This led to speculation that he was the blue brand’s truth-seeker, as the company reportedly wanted to re-introduce the superstar in a big way.

WWE has seemingly abandoned the hacker storyline on television in recent weeks, though it could be on temporary hiatus. It remains to be seen if Ali will play the character on Monday Night Raw, or if another superstar on the blue brand will be given the role.

Back in May, the company did tease the return of the hacker gimmick via a mysterious Twitter account known as The Message. The video in question featured appearances from Monday Night Raw superstars, suggesting that the storyline could be brought back on any of the company’s main brands.

ꀤ ꌚꏂꏂ ꌩꂦꀎꋪ ꒒ꀤꏂꌚ pic.twitter.com/ncHZVbbkTM — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) May 28, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chad Gable was also rumored to be the hacker character. While Meltzer’s report suggests that was never actually the case, he’s one of several underutilized talents on Friday Night SmackDown that WWE might choose to elevate with the gimmick at a later date.

Ali is expected to return to WWE television in the near future. The superstar recently confirmed that he’s healthy enough to compete again, while also sharing his frustrations with the company for not doing anything with him in recent months. Ali last wrestled in February, in a non-televised match against Drew Gulak.

Prior to taking time off due to an injury, Ali was involved in a main event program with Daniel Bryan and seemed to be on the brink of a push. While the company probably wouldn’t have pushed him as a World Champion, he was a steady fixture in the upper midcard. He was also given good showings against stars such as Bryan, and all the signs pointed toward WWE management having big plans for the superstar down the line.

Ali moving to Monday Night Raw was reportedly part of the AJ Styles exchange to Friday Night SmackDown, suggesting that WWE might view him on a similar level to the current Intercontinental Champion.