Sommer Ray Flaunts Insane Abs In Bright Orange Crop Top & Snake-Print Pants

Sommer Ray added a splash of color to her Instagram feed on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she rocked a bright orange crop top that perfectly showcased her abs and a pair of tight, snake-print pants as she posed in a car. In the caption, Sommer called herself a “ray of sunshine.”

The photos showed Sommer inside an orange and white vintage convertible. She appeared to be in a desert setting, as muted green and tan shrubs could be seen in the background. In one shot, an empty road was also visible. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky as the sun shone down on Sommer and washed over her tan skin. She looked as bright and as radiant as her outfit.

Sommer’s look featured an orange cropped tank top that seemed to be slightly big, as the fabric gapped when she moved. The low-cut neckline and loose-fitting fabric allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center.

The top cut off below Sommer’s bust, so her flat tummy was on display. She paired the top with white and black snake-print jeans that hugged every bit of her curves. The jeans came up to her belly button and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Sommer pulled the jeans tight around her waist with a brown belt.

Sommer added a ton of accessories to the outfit, including rings, bracelets, a pair of dangling earrings, round sunglasses, and a cheetah-print neck scarf. She appeared to be sporting a somewhat subtle makeup look, including what appeared to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Sommer wore her long, brunette hair down in luscious waves.

In the first two photos, Sommer leaned over the side of the car. She squeezed her arms against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out, and smiled brightly at the camera. Another photo showed the fitness guru sitting on the back of the car as she arched her back to show off her figure.

The final photo was taken from behind, revealing that Sommer’s top had only a thin string tied around her muscular back. She leaned to one side and held up a peace sign for the camera.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 550,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS PHOTO! STRAIGHT KILlIIIIINNNNN IT SOMMER. PERIOD,” one fan said in the comments section with various orange emoji.

“Wow you’re perfect,” another user added.

Sommer always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the babe sported a pair of tight lace-up pants and a crop top that did nothing but favors for her figure.