WWE News: Another Main Roster Superstar Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

More superstars continue to come under fire as another person in WWE has been accused of sexual misconduct. The #SpeakingOut movement has gained a lot of steam in the last 24 hours, and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher is one of the latest to be named. A woman, going only by the name of “Becky,” posted on Twitter that she was a victim of his when he made unwanted advances toward her back in 2014.

Becky made the allegations on her Twitter account in the form of two notes which detail the incident from years ago. She stated the incident occurred at a house party that Gallagher attended and that he purposely got her drunk.

The woman stated that he was continually pouring her drinks throughout the evening and telling her to drink. Becky also claimed that he would add more alcohol to her drinks when she left her glass unattended. From there, she said that Gallagher made inappropriate advances toward her.

“Jack asked me to sit on his lap, I said no. He then sat on my lap, and made advances. The entire time I expressed that I was uncomfortable, but I also didn’t want to make a scene.”

Looking back on things, she believed she should have said something even if it would have brought unwanted attention.

WWE

Things progressed throughout the evening, and that wasn’t the only issue she had with Gallagher.

“At the end of the evening I went to the bathroom, and Jack barged into the room. I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down. Jack grabbed me, and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt.”

Becky said she was able to push him away, exit the restroom, and she immediately left the party. She stated that she’s tried to downplay the incident as much as possible for years, but she is “not going to be silent any longer.”

Gallagher has not yet commented on the accusations.

The accusations against Gallagher come after multiple other wrestling personalities have had sexual assault or misconduct claims brought against them. The list includes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, Joe Coffey, Ligero, Dave Lagana, and Jim Cornette.

ProWrestling.com reported on a statement issued by WWE regarding the accusations brought against Devlin. WWE said they are taking the allegation “very seriously” and that they will begin looking into the matter to investigate it.

One of the biggest names to come under fire is that of Matt Riddle. The popular NXT superstar, who will make his SmackDown debut on Friday, has also been accused of sexual assault, as reported by The Inquisitr.