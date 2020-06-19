Thomas Ravenel Accuses Former Co-Star Patricia Altschul Of Owning ‘Negrobillia’ & Calls For Her Firing

Former Southern Charm star, Thomas Ravenel, took to Twitter on Friday to complain about Bravo and make accusations against former co-star, Patricia Altschul. The disgraced politician claimed that Patricia was racist and owned offensive objects.

Thomas’ tweet started with a complaint about Bravo. The former reality star believed that there was a double standard in place.

“Notice if I spit on the sidewalk, all of Bravo’s media controlled outlets unleash dozens of negative stories filled with half truths against me,” the tweet began.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stories the star believed the network released. The actor hasn’t been in the news too much recently.

“If I say one negative but true thing about one of their stars… crickets!” Ravenel continued.

Thomas went on to explain his claims further as the former politician accused co-star, Patricia of owning inappropriate items. Thomas described the objects as “quite spiteful towards African Americans.” The tweet ended with the hashtag “FireRacistPatAltschul.”

The star even went so far as to implicate Bravo. The reality actor claimed that the network was aware of Patricia’s alleged belongings.

“Bravo tolerates it and that’s WRONG!”

Thomas alleges that Patricia keeps the items that are supposedly deemed “negrobillia” out of view so that fans do not see them while filming. Patricia has not publicly responded to the Thomas’ allegations, although a fan did claim to have corresponded with the Southern Charm matriarch.

“Pat messaged me and gave me a different story,” one commenter replied.

Thomas wasn’t buying the alleged messages.

“Keep in mind she lies, like a lot, bc she’s a liar,” Thomas wrote about the caftan creator.

Some of the politicians 96,000 followers responded positively to the tweets. One was not so sure of Thomas’ intentions. A follower accused the reality star of being “delusional” and “jealous.” The actor was quick to shoot down that notion.

“I could buy that old hag with a credit card. Do some research and don’t believe #FakeNews,” Thomas replied.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Thomas was never one to shy away from controversy. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the star recently tweeted his thoughts on the coronavirus. The reality actor discussed the perceived media reversal of an inevitable second wave of the coronavirus. The star also liked a variety of reports questioning the severity of the pandemic.

Thomas left Southern Charm in 2018 after allegations of inappropriate behavior from the star surfaced. The popular southern reality show is currently in its Seventh Season. Production has been halted due to the current global pandemic.