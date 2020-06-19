Meg Kylie Flaunts Curvaceous Body In Skimpy White Bikini

Meg Kylie flaunted her amazing bikini body once again in her latest Instagram upload. The Australian bombshell’s tantalizing picture featured her flaunting her curvaceous figure in a tiny white bikini.

In the saucy snap, Meg was seen modeling her scanty swimsuit indoors. She stood in front of a big mirror, popping her right hip slightly to the side. She placed her right hand on her upper chest while she gazed over her phone’s screen. The model held the mobile device with her other hand, partially blocking her face as she took the selfie.

Meg rocked an ultra-revealing two-piece swimsuit that included a tiny sport-style bikini top. The piece barely contained her ample chest, and the deep scoop neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage. Although the garment had a snug fit, her buxom curves seemed to stretch out the swimwear. The thin straps went over her shoulders and highlighted her toned arms.

She sported high-waisted bottoms that hugged her slender frame. The thick waistband accentuated her slim waistline, including her taut stomach and abs. The swimming gear also boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The light-colored set was a nice contrast to her bronzed complexion.

Meg left her highlighted hair down and styled in smooth waves. Its long strands hung over her back, extending to her derriere. For the occasion, she sported a full face of makeup. From what was visible, she appeared to wear thick foundation, darkened eyebrows, some eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick black mascara. She also seemed to have added a hint of blush and nude lipstick with a satin finish. As for her jewelry, she decided to wear her usual gold necklace and a ring.

In the caption, Meg dropped a white heart emoji instead of using words. While some fans were eager to know where she got her bikini, unfortunately, she didn’t share details about her ensemble.

In less than a day of being published, the new addition to her social media page gained more than 22,300 likes and over 150 comments. Several fellow influencers and avid admirers dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Most of them raved about her insanely sexy body and tanned skin.

“What a stunning photo! You look great in this set. Well, you look good in most outfits anyway,” a fan commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so perfect. I think I’m in love with you,” another social media follower wrote.

“I think the color of your hair suits you. It suits your skin-tone very well,” a third admirer added.