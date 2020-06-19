Natalie Roser Exposes Cleavage & Legs In Luxurious Cable Knit Dress

Natalie Roser looked smoking hot in the latest pic she posted on her Instagram feed. Clad in a luxuriously soft knitted dress, Natalie made eyes for the camera. Her gaze sent her fans into a frenzy and they rushed to view and comment on the unexpectedly sexy pic.

As an international model and lingerie designer, Natalie frequently offers a fresh take on styling. These specific images show how she took two vastly different fabrics and integrated them into a look that was both elegant and sensual. Natalie combined her wool dress with a nylon bikini, and the effect was breathtaking.

The model recently took to Instagram to share two stunning images. Natalie rocked a cable-knit dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The sleeveless mini-dress had a deep square neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The beige number also showed a sliver of the string bikini she wore beneath.

Natalie’s dress was draped over her lean figure and showed off her curves and waist. The garment was short and barely covered her booty and upper thighs.

The entrepreneur styled her long blond hair in a deep side-part. She allowed her hair to tumble over her shoulders in loose, voluminous waves. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup that highlighted her cheekbones and eyes. Natalie’s only visible piece of jewelry was an eco-friendly bracelet that she credited to Montcalm-Paris.

In the first photo, Natalie took a selfie. She slightly angled her face and looked directly at her audience. She sat on a woven carpet and leaned to the side. The following snap depicted Natalie’s entire frame, minus her feet. She flaunted her long bronzed legs and entire look in the photo.

The pics sparked intense excitement among her followers. Some of them immediately turned to the comments section to wax lyrical.

“Love that dress,” a fan let Natalie know.

Another follower said that Natalie was “seductively gorgeous, as always.”

One Instagram user delivered his verdict about Natalie’s offering.

“I think the dress is the winner…wow!! You make anything look amazing.”

Of course, there was also a particular fan who gave Natalie some advice.

“Natalie, whatever photos you take are always perfect. Your camera loves you, but I think the sea is better for you,” they told the supermodel.

Natalie has a solid following of over 1.2 million fans on Instagram alone. She is also the founder of Rose and Bare lingerie, a brand that caters to the various shades of nude underwear. Natalie regularly updates her page and engages with her fans. Her approach seems to be working because she has already garnered more than 11,000 likes on this particular image.