Brittany Cartwright Gives Update On Her Mom’s Health With Hospital Photo: ‘She Has A Long Road Ahead’

Brittany Cartwright has broken her social media silence regarding her mother’s health crisis.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, took to her Instagram story to post a photo of her mom, Sherry Cartwright, in a Kentucky hospital, where she has been for more than a week after suffering complications during a recent bladder surgery. In the photo, Sherry can be seen laying in her hospital bed in a darkened room.

In the caption to the photo, Brittany thanked fans for their support and asked for continued prayers for her mom.

“Thanks so much for the love and prayers for my mom,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote. “Please continue to pray. She has a long road ahead but she is so so strong and amazing.”

Brittany also included a heart emoji with the words, “Home is wherever mom is.”

It is unclear if Sherri is still in the ICU, as previously reported, or if she has been transferred to a regular hospital room.

The update comes one day after Brittany’s fired friend Kristen Doute broke her social media silence to ask for prayers for Sherri Cartwright, prompting some fans to become alarmed that Mama Cartwright’s condition had turned for the worse.

Brittany’s mom’s medical emergency came on the heels of a racism scandal that has hit Vanderpump Rules. Veteran stars Doute and Stassi Schoeder, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were all fired from the Bravo reality show due to their past racist actions, and there are rumors that Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor could be next on the chopping block. Brittany has denied making racist comments to former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers.

A source close to Brittany star told Us Weekly that the reality star’s focus is on her mother’s health and not on the recent Vanderpump Rules drama, but that the back-to-back crises have taken a toll on the Bravo beauty.

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the insider said of Brittany last week. “This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on.”

No specific details about Brittany’s mom’s medical complications have been revealed, but earlier this week a rep for her husband Jax Taylor told E! News that the Vanderpump Rules couple has been focused on “the critical state of Brittany’s mother in the ICU.”