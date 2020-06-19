Danish Model Josephine Skriver Goes Hiking In Tiny Skintight Yoga Shorts

Danish model Josephine Skriver stunned her 6.1 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures that showed the Instagram star hiking in a tiny skintight ensemble.

The color of the outfit was a burnt orange that offered a fun pop of color against the green foliage of the background. The top consisted of a tiny spaghetti strap tank top that hugged the model’s enviable figure. The neckline of the garment had a slight scoop, showing off just a hint of Skriver’s décolletage.

Skriver coupled the tank top with a pair of yoga shorts. The shorts had a very short hemline, skirting her upper thighs to show off a maximum amount of her toned legs. They were also a high-waisted cut, clinging to her hips to show off her hourglass figure.

In her caption, Skriver wrote that the set was from Alo Yoga, an athleisure brand beloved by celebrities that has fostered a strong social media presence.

The Danish model completed the look with a pair of beige over-the-ankle hiking boots.

The rest of Skriver’s look was fairly simple. She did not style her hair, letting her honey brown hair loosely fall past her shoulders. Her accessories consisted of a simple charm necklace and her engagement ring.

The geo-tag was listed as Nashville, Tennessee, which is where the model has been spending her quarantine.

In the first of the three photos, Skriver posed by looking at the camera while resting her arm on her bent knee. In the second, she leaned against the trunk of a tree. Last but not least, she crossed her arms while looking pensively out to the side.

Fans loved the triple-picture update, and awarded the post over 176,000 likes and more than 570 comments.

Most of the messages were glowing compliments for the model.

“So freaking gorgeous,” one awestruck fan raved, along with several heart-eye face emoji and a red heart.

“That set looks so cute on you!” gushed a second, adding a plethora of emoji including the sparkle, pink hearts, and red rose symbol.

“I wanna die for you,” dramatically claimed a third, along with a red heart emoji.

A few, however, joked about the fact that the setting looked like it could be from a horror movie.

“Is it promo for horror flick?” one user teased, while another wrote that it looked like a still from cult film The Blair Witch Project.

The new update comes shortly after Skriver wowed her fans with a sultry Sports Illustrated throwback beach shot. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the post earned over 172,000 likes.