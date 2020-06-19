’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Reacts To Lisa Hamme Comparison

Fans have been comparing 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Lisa Hamme, but Deem doesn’t want to hear it, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

As fans of the series know, both women are currently in relationships with much younger men living in Nigeria. At 54 years old, Deem is engaged to 31-year-old Michael Ilesanmi, while 53-year-old Hamme is married to 30-year-old Usman Umar. Both women have also been accused of treated their spouses poorly. While arguing, Deem has smashed a cake in her beau’s face on the show and Hamme has admitted to calling Umar the N-word, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, despite the obvious similarities, Deem told ET’s Melicia Johnson that she was in a league of her own.

“No comparison — all I can say about that, is there’s only one Angela,” she said.

Deem went on to share her thoughts on Hamme’s relationship with Umar, saying she actually feels sorry for the other woman. Throughout the series, fans accused Umar of using Hamme for the opportunity to move to America. Umar, who is a popular rapper in Nigeria, has expressed his desire to become a successful artist in the United States. Deem said she and Ilesanmi are not fans of the rapper.

“I feel really bad for Lisa, all due respect to everybody, I wouldn’t put up with Usman one damn minute,” she said. “And I don’t like to cut nobody down, I think Usman knows exactly what he’s doing…because he hasn’t fooled Michael at all.”

Deem went on to say that her personal feelings about Hamme are irrelevant, but she believes the other woman deserves to be treated with more respect. In this case, she’s referring to Umar’s recent comments about wanting to marry multiple women if Hamme is unable to have children because of her age.

Polygamy is a common practice in Nigeria, but Deem refuses to allow it in her own relationship. During the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she’s still trying to have a baby with Ilesanmi. The couple approached Deem’s daughter to ask if she’d be willing to donate an egg to help them get pregnant, but she refused. Since then, Deem has been seeing fertility specialists, one of which told her she only had one remaining egg.

If the couple’s attempts at having children fail, Ilesanmi might come under pressure from his mother, who is expecting to welcome grandchildren very soon.