Amanda Franca Takes To The Streets & Displays Cleavage In Skintight Olive Jumpsuit

Amanda Franca looked sensational in a pic she posted on Instagram recently. She took to the streets in a skintight olive jumpsuit that revealed every curve of her voluptuous figure. Amanda’s fans loved the offering and flocked to the comments section to sing her praises.

The model took to social media on Thursday to showcase her on-trend look. The outfit featured several details that are currently hot in the fashion world. Amanda showed her followers how she wears current fads and makes the look her own.

Amanda wore the chic khaki number that seemed to be sculpted to her physique. The bodice had a sweetheart neckline that dipped low and put her voluminous cleavage on display. The jumpsuit had puffed sleeves at the shoulders but was fitted around the rest of her arms.

Amanda put her back on display in the offering. The jumpsuit’s back sported a v-shaped opening that exposed her bronzed skin.

The fabric around her waist was cinched in and gave her midriff definition for that all-important hourglass silhouette. The jumpsuit then skimmed her slim hips and thighs before flaring out at the bottom in a bell-bottom style.

Amanda rocked a few pieces of jewelry in the multi-slide post She put on some stud earrings, a ring, and a wide gold necklace added a decorative element to her ensemble. She styled her blond hair in an off-center side-part and let her waist-length tresses tumble down her shoulder and back. Amanda appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup and she completed the look with well-manicured hands.

The Brazilian model posed on a tree-lined street surrounded by apartment buildings. In all three images, she posed in the street just in front of the pedestrian crossing.

In the first pic, Amanda appeared to be crossing the street. She turned her head to the sideways to look directly at the camera. She treated her admirers to a profile view of her fabulous figure. She followed this with a snap from behind. Amanda flaunted her thick booty by turning her back toward the camera. The final snap showed Amanda facing the camera. She ran her fingers through her hair while gazing at the lens provocatively.

Amanda has a fan base of 672,000 people on Instagram alone. They loved the pic and engaged with her on the platform. An admirer complimented Amanda and said that she had “beautiful legs, body.”

“How wonderful, girl I loved,” one fan commented.

Another said that she was “sophisticated” and “very beautiful.”

The model received more than 5,000 likes and 150 comments since the pic went live.