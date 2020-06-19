Lisa Rinna Stuns Family & Co-Stars As The ‘RHOBH’ Star Posts Nude Pictures On Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna shared nude photos on Instagram Thursday. The actress was seen wearing only sunglasses in three images captured for Christian Cowan x Le Specs.

In a series of three posts, the former soap opera star posed with a simple blue background wearing only sunglasses. Photographer Greg Swales took the pictures for an advertising campaign for Christian Cowan. Rinna wore three versions of the designer’s “Sheeo” model.

Careful positioning of her arms and legs ensured that the images adhered to Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

The nude posts were a significant departure for the star who is often dancing in Instagram videos. The videos are so popular the actress made her current housewife tagline around them.

“The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”

The actress’ toned abs and svelte physique garnered lots of attention as the posts quickly gained thousands of likes. The first photo alone had 88,000 fans clicking the heart button. It wasn’t just fans that were loving the images. Family members were happy and surprised to see the pictures as well. Daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray commented on their mom’s post.

“WAIT WHAT,” Amelia commented.

The pair were seemingly not made aware of the photos beforehand.

“Mom when tf did you do this,” Delilah asked Lisa.

The QVC star did not reply to the question.

Lisa’s longtime love, Harry Hamlin, shared his pride.

“Yup! She’s my girl! MY GIRL!!” the Mad Men star commented, along with two red heart emoji.

Harry and Lisa have been married for over 22 years. The two have spent a great deal apart recently as the actor has been working on a play on the east coast while the actress has been in Los Angeles shooting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It seemed as though Lisa’s co-stars were thrilled at the images.

“YES YES YES,” Erika Jayne added with a double high-five emoji.

Kyle Richards wanted to see more of Lisa this way.

“OH MY GAWD…please wear this to the Reunion,” The American Woman producer pleaded.

Dorit Kemsley was shocked at the photos.

“WHHHAATTT!!! Holy S**T!???????? Damn this is next level,” the Beverly Beach owner wrote.

“Wow!!!!!! AMAZING,” former co-star and soap opera veteran Eileen Davidson shared the love as well.

Even Lisa’s boss, the executive producer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy Cohen, shared his thoughts.

“I’ll have what you’re having,” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote.