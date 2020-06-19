Kayla Moody Sprays Suntan All Over Her Cleavage In Racy Bikini Video: ‘Wanna Help?’

On Thursday, Kayla Moody made the work week a little more interesting with a racy Instagram video that saw her getting lathered with sunscreen. Clad in a revealing blue bikini that completely exposed her cleavage, the sizzling blonde left barely anything to the imagination as she sprayed suntan all over her chest and midriff, while paying particular attention to her perky bosom. The raunchy shoot was closely cropped to her hourglass curves, putting her busty assets front and center for her audience to admire. At one point, she turned her back to the camera, flashing her peachy buns much to the delight of her followers.

Kayla looked insanely hot in the skimpy triangle string two-piece, which was a dark shade of blue that emphasized her golden tan. The halterneck top proved too small for the buxom beauty, baring not just the entirety of her cleavage but a copious amount of sideboob as well. The teeny ruched cups were spaced wide apart, strung together on a spaghetti strap going around the chest line. The swimsuit continued with a minuscule ruched thong that tied on the sides with small, coquettish bows. The item offered little coverage thanks to it daring high cut and had a low, scooped waistline that showed off her chiseled tummy. The thin side straps were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her lithe figure and killer curves.

The hot military wife held nothing back as she applied the spray, squeezing her chest and leaning forward towards the camera, then stretching her body once again to show off her taut waist. The low angle showed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob, putting her toned midsection on display. Kayla glided her hand all over her smooth skin, showing her cheeky side as she slid her fingers underneath her top. The slow-motion video, which appeared to be taken in selfie mode, also showed her posing from the profile before flaunting her pert posterior. The model teased fans by undoing the side-strap of her bottoms, shooting a sultry stare at the lens as she rubbed her hip.

“Wanna help?” Kayla wrote in her caption, reeling in a lot of response from her eager fans.

“Would be a dream come true,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji.

“Where do I sign up?!!” read another message, which was prefaced with a pair of heart-eyes.

Some followers chose to charm Kayla with their humor.

“With everyone offering to help you would likely drown in all the tanning oil,” quipped a third Instagrammer, who added three ROFL emoji.

Others were simply content with gushing over her fierce physique.

“Mesmerizing video of the perfect body,” penned a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post appears to be a fan-favorite as it racked up more than 39,600 views and 520-plus comments. The steamy video comes just a few days after Kayla stunned fans with another bikini clip that saw her applying lotion to her backside. That upload has been viewed more than 79,700 times since it was shared.