Gabby Epstein Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini In Throwback Polaroids

Australian model Gabby Epstein wowed her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a double-picture update where she sizzled in a tiny white bikini.

Though Epstein originally hails from Down Under, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her flourishing modeling career. The pictures, which appeared to be throwback shots taken from before the pandemic, were taken at Laguna Beach, one of the most famous beaches in the golden state.

For the occasion, Epstein wore a tiny white bikini that was sure to flatter her enviable figure. The white hue highlighted her sun-kissed skin and perfectly complemented the white foam of the waves behind her.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style, with a plunging neckline that flaunted her décolletage. The bottom was a traditional brief cut with sides that extended to above her upper hips to showcase her hourglass figure.

To complete the outfit, Epstein accessorized with an oversized denim jacket from Pretty Little Thing in addition to a blue baseball cap.

Her long blond locks were left natural and un-styled, and they cascaded past her shoulders towards her waist. Epstein’s accessories consisted of a gold choker necklace and a number of gold stacking rings.

The setting was stunning, with the blue skies and seas offering a stunning pop of color against the grey stony cliffs.

In the first of the two shots, Epstein posed by dropped one shoulder and pensively looking out to the side. In the second, she smiled straight at the camera, bringing both hands to her head.

In her caption, Epstein expressed her excitement that she would be returning once more to the fabled Southern California locale, confessing that it was her first trip after months of socially isolating.

Fans went wild over the double picture update, awarding the post close to 40,000 likes and more than 380 comments.

“Literally perfect,” one awestruck fan raved, adding both the heart-eye emoji face and hallelujah hands to emphasize the sentiment.

“Such a queen,” added a second, along with a plethora of emoji including the perfection hand sign, fire symbol, and blue heart.

“Obsessed with you forever,” confessed a third, also employing three heart-eye face emoji.

“Gorgeous body, beautiful girl,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with emoji including two pink hearts and a bright sun symbol.

It appears as if Epstein’s elation at taking a trip has been on her mind over the past week, as another recent update showed the model going “adventurin.” As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Australian bombshell wore a tiny zebra print bikini for the occasion, earning over 65,000 likes for the sultry update.