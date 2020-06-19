NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Considered As ‘Golden State’s Best Asset’ In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘CBS Sports’

Despite being the first team to be eliminated in the playoff race this season, the Golden State Warriors remain confident that they could reclaim the NBA championship title next year. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, there are speculations that the Warriors are planning to make major roster upgrade in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall, including reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Using their own 2020 first-round pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick, the Warriors are indeed in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, according to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, two potential lottery picks may still not be enough to bring a player of Antetokoumpo’s caliber to Bay Area. In their possible pursuit of Antetokounmpo or other legitimate NBA superstars in the 2020 NBA offseason, Botkin believes that Thompson is considered as “Golden State’s best asset.”

“In that case, future picks, even high lottery picks, are not enough to get in the game for these types of players,” Botkin said referring to Antekounmpo and other superstars who could be on the trading block this fall. “Adding, say, an Andrew Wiggins, who’s widely regarded as a negative asset, or even Draymond Green, who doesn’t figure to age well at all, to make the money work wouldn’t get it done. Being that Stephen Curry is obviously off the table, Klay is Golden State’s best asset, and it just so happens that he may be a diminishing one.”

Thompson may be one of the major reasons behind the Warriors’ success in the past years, but sacrificing him would undeniably be worth it for Golden State if it means acquiring an MVP caliber player like Antetokounmpo. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Curry, Green, and Andrew Wiggins would not only bring back the Warriors’ status as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference, but it would also make them the heavy favorite to win the NBA championship title once again. Aside from helping them revive their dynasty, the potential acquisition of Antetokounmpo would also give the Warriors a player that would bridge the gap to the next era of basketball in Golden State.

A trade package that includes Thompson and two potential lottery picks would undeniably be an interesting return for NBA teams that have disgruntled superstars but are still aiming to remain competitive in the 2020-21 NBA season. In addition to having an All-Star caliber shooting guard who could make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor, they could use the two future first-round picks to add young and promising talents on their roster or as trade chips to further improve their team.