Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Showcases Gym-Honed Figure In Hot New Photo

Nicaraguan model and fitness coach Dolly Castro fired off another sexy shot on her Instagram page that captured her in a sizzling workout set. The photo was added to her feed on June 18, and since it went live, many of Dolly’s 6.2 million fans have been quick to shower it with praise.

The image captured Dolly posed outside on a beautiful day. A geotag in the post indicated that it was snapped in Los Angeles, California. The background of the photo was blurred, but it looked like Dolly was in the midst of a hike. A sliver of greenery and brush could be seen at the model’s back in addition to a stretch of blue sky. Dolly stood with her body at a slight side angle, and she stared off into the distance in the opposite direction.

The model extended her right leg forward, and her opposite leg was straight. Dolly bent one arm near her chest and held a canister of 1st Phorm Glutamine in her hand. The product was black and had a flashy turquoise logo that certainly grabbed the attention of her audience. She bent her opposite elbow and brushed her hair out of her face. The babe stunned in a tank and spandex combo from 1st Phorm.

On top, Dolly sported a white tank top that boasted a plunging V-neckline that flaunted her ample bust. Its thick straps stretched over her muscular shoulders and the body of the tank top was tight, accentuating her tiny waist. Dolly opted for a curve-hugging pair of spandex on her lower half. The piece boasted a teal hue and had vertical stripes that showcased her shapely thighs. It also had a high cut that teased a glimpse of her legs.

Dolly sported a wedding ring on her finger and added a pair of earrings, both of which provided the look with the perfect amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses with a middle part, and they tumbled past her chest while a few loose pieces escaped in the wind. The model was done-up with a striking application of glam that looked to include eyeliner, defined brows, mascara, and lip gloss.

In her caption, Dolly explained the HIIT workout that she did the day prior. The post has received plenty of love from fans with over 32,000 likes and an additional 444 comments.

“Amazing and beautiful,” one follower gushed alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Another stunning picture,” a second follower wrote.

“Simply the most breathtaking woman ever,” one more gushed with a few flames.