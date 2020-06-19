Marli Alexa Stuns In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini Top & Jeans

Marli Alexa has been serving up some sexy content on Instagram lately that mostly shows off her killer physique, and today’s post did not disappoint. In the latest share, the model wore a tiny yellow bikini top and a pair of body-hugging jeans.

Marli sported a yellow bikini top that barely covered her ample assets. The garment had a ruched design with a scalloped hem. It also featured strings that tied around the nape of her neck and her back. It is also important to note that the padded cups showed a large gap from each other since her bust stretched out the piece.

She wore a pair of semi-high-waisted light blue pants. The bottoms perfectly hugged her slim waistline, emphasizing her slender figure. According to the caption, the swimwear was from Fashion Nova, while her jeans were from an unnamed brand.

In the update, the 23-year-old was photographed at an amusement park in Mission Beach, California. Facing the bright sunshine, she posed in the center of the frame and slightly angled her body sideways. While her legs were cut-off from view, it seemed like she positioned her right leg forward.

Marli gazed directly at the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face while holding ice cream on a cone with one hand. Sunlight poured over her body, making her skin glow. The pic’s colors were presumably enhanced, making them seem more saturated.

In the caption, the model mentioned about the times she rocked Fashion Nova clothing, including the bathing suit in the snap. She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

Marli enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, subtle eyeshadow, and faux lashes with black mascara. She also seemed to have applied a hint of blush, as well as bronzer, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. She kept her blond hair down, parted in the middle and styled straight with the ends hanging over her shoulders. For the occasion, she wore a dainty gold choker necklace.

A lot of her social media fans adored the new addition. As of this writing, it earned more than 20,700 likes and over 390 comments. Some of her fans had the urge to compliment the model, flocking the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Others were content with using emoji to express their thoughts.

“Hottest woman ever,” gushed an admirer.

“Yellow is a great color on you,” another fan commented.

“You look so cute with that delicious ice cream,” a third social media user wrote.