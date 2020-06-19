Ashley Graham Shows Off Broken Tooth In Hilarious New Video

The model suffered an awkward mishap after she bit into a cookie.

Ashley Graham showed off her broken tooth in a hilarious new video shared online this week. The model had a bit of an awkward mishap as she chowed down on a cookie, and she posted all the proof to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 18. The video started off as Ashley spoke to the camera while she placed her right hand over her mouth.

The new mom kept things a little more causal with her long, brunette hair tied back into a bun and appeared to wear little to no makeup as her obvious natural beauty, including her freckles, shone through. She filmed herself with her left hand with her phone on selfie mode.

But while all seemed to be well as the star enjoyed a home-made cookie, she quickly revealed to her 11 million followers that that actually wasn’t the case.

“Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world,” she said, as she gave a shout out to her mom, “and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them.”

Ashley then moved her hand away from her face to reveal her totally broken right front tooth as she opened up mouth and widened her eyes.

It appeared that Ashley — who’s the cover star for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar U.K. — had lost a veneer and her natural filed down tooth underneath was on show.

The star, who rocked a white and brown tie-dye sweater and two sets of hoop earrings in both ears, captioned the video with a set of eyes emoji. As the geotag indicates, she was seemingly in Lincoln, Nebraska, when the tooth accident went down.

Plenty of fans flocked the comments section of the video to share their thoughts after they saw her get so candid on social media.

“If anyone can pull that tooth off it’s you,” one Instagram user said with a crying laughing emoji.

“Omg! You are a champ for showing this video! This is why the world loves you!” another person told Ashley.

“Omg. Shout out to YOU for being so damn real,” a third Instagram user commented alongside two very shocked faces.

The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 2 million times and received over 245,000 likes in just over 12 hours.

Her latest Instagram activity came shortly after the model used the social media site to give her fans a peek inside her new life as a mom.

Last month, Ashley shared an adorable video that showed her while she played with her newborn son Isaac. Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed Isaac into the world in January.