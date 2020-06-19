Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Skimpy Front-Tie Bikini At Home: ‘Patiently Waiting For Summer’

It may be winter in Australia now, but Nicole Thorne is already looking forward to summer. The brunette bombshell looked beach-ready in a pair of photos shared to Instagram this morning, flaunting her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini that put all of her voluptuous assets on show.

Nicole wore a triangle string two-piece from Fashion Nova in a gorgeous burgundy color that looked flattering against her fair skin tone, accentuating her all-over glow. The ruched bathing suit had a halterneck top that tied in the front with a large bow dangling down over her taut midsection. The small cups were spaced wide apart, exposing her deep cleavage, while also showing a tantalizing hint of sideboob.

The bikini continued with a minuscule side-tie thong that completely bared her tummy thanks to its revealing, scooped waistline. The cheeky bottoms were incredibly high-cut, leaving her lower body on full display for her audience to admire. The sides came up above her hip bones, accentuating her narrow waist. Thick bows draped down her hips, further highlighting her perfect curves.

Nicole accessorized with gold jewelry, rocking massive hoop earrings that grazed her shoulders. A pendant necklace adorned her décolletage, sparkling over her chiseled collar bone. Her list of accessories also included a pair of rings on her fingers, in addition to her signature short black manicure. She wore her long, brunette tresses down, brushing her hair behind her ear to show off her statement earrings. The babe completed her look with a chic glam, emphasizing her already beautiful features with thick eyeliner, long lashes, and a natural-looking shade of her full lips.

Snapped at home — the geotag indicated Brisbane, Queensland as the location of her photos — the model posed seductively for the camera, leaning her shoulder against a wall while giving the photographer a sultry stare. The half-body shots teased her curvy thighs, keeping the focus on her perfect hourglass frame. One photo showed her resting one hand high on her chest as she cupped her hip with the other hand and pursed her lips. A swipe to the next slide saw her playing with one of her earrings, stretching out her midriff and slightly cocking her hip. This time around, her pillowy lips were parted in a provocative way and her locks tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves.

Fans appeared fascinated with the steamy upload, clicking the like button more than 6,380 times and leaving 120-plus messages under her photos, all within the first hour of posting. While plenty of followers were left speechless by the hot look, choosing to express their admiration exclusively with emoji, others managed to string a few words together to compliment the Australian beauty.

“How’re you real,” read one comment, trailed by four cat heart-eyes.

“Goddess!!! [sparking-heart emoji] — Love the bikini Nicole,” wrote another person, adding an in-love emoji for emphasis.

“Bikini so sexy,” agreed a third fan.

“Omg so so gorgeous,” penned a fourth Instagrammer, ending with a heart emoji.