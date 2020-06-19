Tarsha Whitmore Hangs Out In Smoking-Hot Bubblegum Pink Bra & Panties

Australian model and social media influencer Tarsha Whitmore ended the week with a bang by posing in a sexy bra and panty set that showcased her killer curves. The model took to her page early this morning to share the smoking-hot photo that grabbed the attention of her 843,000 fans.

The sultry new share captured Tarsha lounging around. She did not use a geotag that provided her exact location, but her last few shares have been snapped in Australia. Tarsha sat on a chair at a dark wood-stained table. She was positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling windows that gave a great view of a forest at her back. There was not an abundance of sunlight in the shot, and a cup of coffee sat on the table beside her, indicating that it may have been snapped very early in the morning.

The model looked totally relaxed as she slumped back on the wood chair. She extended one leg out in front of her and bent the other at her knee. Tarsha posed similarly with her hands and rested one on the armrest and bent her opposite arm at the elbow. She leaned her face against a few fingers and gave an alluring stare into the camera. The model looked incredible in a two-piece set by retailer Oh Polly.

On her upper half, Tarsha opted for a scoop neck bralette that stretched tightly across her chest and flaunted a small amount of cleavage. It had a thick band on the bottom that appeared to push her chest up even further, and its cut showed off her trim abs. The middle was adorned with a small piece of pink fabric with “POLLY” written in all caps.

Like her top, the bottoms hugged Tarsha in all the right places, and it also boasted the same, thick waistband as her top. The garment rested over her navel and helped accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. Meanwhile, its high legholes left her bronze stems entirely on display.

Tarsha pulled her honey-dyed tresses into a half-ponytail, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped around her face. Her curls tumbled past her chest and grazed her hips. She completed her look with an expert application of glam that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The post has already been double-tapped over 8,000 times. Over 80 fans took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section with love.

“Always so beautiful,” one follower raved with a single yellow heart emoji.

“Baby girl your fire,” a second fan complimented.

“Imagine being this hot,” another added.