Candice Swanepoel Poses In The Grass In A Seriously Plunging Black Swimsuit

The lingerie model sizzled in a very low neck one-piece.

Candice Swanepoel showed off plenty of skin in a revealing swimsuit this week. The long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel proudly flaunted her fit and toned body in her swimwear in a new snap shared to Instagram, which showed her as she posed in amongst a field of tall grass in a skintight black one-piece.

The lingerie supermodel wowed in the photo, which was black-and-white and was shared to the official Instagram account of her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, on Thursday, June 18.

She stood upright in amongst the foliage. She was photographed from her right side and turned her head slightly to give out a sultry look to the camera.

The 31-year-old model turned swimwear designer wowed in an all-black number with a seriously plunging neckline that stretched down almost as far down as her slim waist.

It featured thinner straps that tied around the back of her neck for a halter-neck look and was high-cut at the bottom to reveal her toned hips and long legs.

Candice — who previously drank from a coconut and showed some skin in a bold tiger-print two-piece in a snap posted online by her swim line last month — had her signature long, blond hair pushed over to the left side of her face. Her messy locks blew in the breeze as she bent both elbows and put her hands up to her face. The star squinted her eyes slightly and had her lips slightly apart for a sexy pose.

The model appeared to ditch the accessories and also seemed to keep her makeup to a minimum to show off her natural beauty. She was surrounded by long grass and bushes in the distance, which moved with the wind.

As for the exact one-piece Candice wore for the photo shoot, Tropic of C revealed all in the caption. The mom of two posed in the babylon bathing suit which the brand described as having a “deep plunging neck” line.

Tropic of C tagged Candice’s own official Instagram account in the upload, as well as the account of stylist Inge Fonteyne, who worked on the shoot.

But this is far from the first time Candice has modeled one of her own designs.

It was only this week when the swimwear brand shared another gorgeous photo of the South African beauty in a Tropic of C bikini. That time, she posed for the camera while she sat on the sand in a dark pink zebra-print bikini during a trip to the beach. She wore the c bralette, which she paired with the curve bottom.