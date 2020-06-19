‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed, Here’s Who Has Reportedly Been Contacted For All-Stars Cast

And here's one past player you most definitely won't see.

Big Brother will reportedly return to CBS next month for its second-ever all-stars season.

On the “Watch With Us” podcast, an insider said Big Brother’s filming schedule has been pushed back amid the global health pandemic, but that it’s expected to premiere in mid-July, about three weeks later than the summertime reality show usually premieres.

“CBS was originally aiming for July 15 premiere, but now it’s set for July 22,” the Big Brother source told Us Weekly, adding, “It could be pushed back even further due to COVID-19.”

While the cast of returning players has not yet been locked in, producers are reportedly trying to line up a cast memorable competitors, including some past winners.

“Contracts are still be negotiated, but NDAs have gone out,” the source add said

Multiple sources reportedly told the outlet that Janelle Pierzina (season 6), Frankie Grande (season 16), Tyler Crispen (season 20), and Ian Terry (the winner of season 14) have all been contacted to compete on Big Brother’s second all-stars season.

But Big Brother season 8 winner Dick Donato later took to Twitter to confirm that he spoke to Terry and that he told him he won’t be on the all-star cast.

“They haven’t called him,” Donato wrote of the fellow Big Brother winner. “He’s got a great job and won’t do anything to f*ck that up, even if they did call him.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

One other veteran player who most definitely won’t be part of the all-star cast is Mike “Boogie” Malin. The former Big Brother winner is under fire for making racially charged comments about successful Big Brother couple Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C’ Williams.

When talking about the upcoming all-stars season on Johnny Fairplay’s podcast, Malin – who was one half of the Chill Town alliance with Dr. Will Kirby in season 2 of the CBS reality show and later won the first all-stars season in 2006 – talked about rumors that Big Brother lovebirds Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans will be competing on Season 22.

“They’ve [Tyler and Angela] done a good job in today’s world of the couple doing the social media,” Malin said, per Us Weekly. “They’re like what the two African-Americans are trying to be. What are their names? Bayleigh and, Chris right. They’re trying to do this whole Jay-Z and Beyonce thing but without the talent and without any good performance on their season.”

Malin added that he thinks Big Brother 22 will “probably end up with some bad people on there because there’s going to be such a push for diversity.”

Fairplay later deleted the podcast and apologized to listeners and to Bayleigh and Swaggy C.

While the cast list is still being worked out, Big Brother will follow strict safety protocols when the show resumes production for this summer. Players will be required to quarantine for 14 days before entering the reality TV competition.