Singer JoJo Sizzles In Lime Green Lace Lingerie On Instagram

The singer proudly flashed some skin in lingerie from Rihanna's line.

Singer JoJo wowed in a hot new shot shared to Instagram this week as she slipped into revealing lime green lace lingerie. The “Leave (Get Out)” singer looked every inch the superstar in the new photo as she relaxed and did some “plotting” in a stylish lace number taken from Rihanna’s hugely popular Savage x Fenty underwear line.

JoJo showed off plenty of skin and her flawless figure in the photo, which she shared with her 1.8 million followers on Thursday, June 18. It showed her as she looked out into the distance from behind a pair of small, gold-framed sunglasses.

The talented singer, who dropped her latest album Good To Know last month, had her long hair down. It cascaded over her shoulders and down as far as her waist while she flashed her multiple tattoos, including two large inkings on her left wrist and another on her right hip.

She sat on a wooden bench with her left leg bent and her right stretched out in front of her. Plenty of foliage could be seen behind her as she struck a pose beside a white metal railing.

As for her sultry lingerie look, JoJo sizzled in a bright green lace bodysuit which was unbuttoned all the way down her torso to show off her toned middle and matching bra.

In the caption, the “Too Little Too Late” singer told fans that her sexy ensemble included “highlighter color crotchless panties” which she joked really helped her to get creative.

But while the star may have returned to her usual posts after shining the spotlight on the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few weeks, she noted that she’s still very much dedicated to the cause.

JoJo also urged fans via the caption to continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead earlier this year by police officers who entered her property on a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with praise for the singer.

“Thirst trapping to a beautiful message, love the way she works,” one person said.

“Beautiful inside and out,” another commented with a heart emoji.

“How do I be as confident in my self as you!? #goals. Also thank you for continuing to fight,” a third comment read.

The photo has received more than 175,000 likes in less than 15 hours.

But JoJo’s latest lingerie snap isn’t the first time she’s showed some serious skin on social media.

The Savage x Fenty brand ambassador previously stunned fans last month when she posed on her knees in sheer black lingerie from Rihanna’s brand as she posed seductively on a bed.