Rapper CupcakKe Wows In Sheer Lace Top & Gucci Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — recently took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a black bandeau top that helped showcase her decolletage and midriff. Over the top, she wore a sheer long-sleeved black top that covered her hands paired with a Gucci skirt with a thigh-high slit. The garment featured the designer’s signature print all over as well as a floral design. To complete the ensemble, CupcakKe rocked black leather heels that showed off her toes. The entertainer styled her dark curly hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, false eyelashes, and eyeshadow.

CupcakKe posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head to toe on a pathway. The 23-year-old parted her legs and pushed one forward. CupcakKe rested one arm beside her and raised her other hand to her hair. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smoldering expression and oozed confidence.

In the next slide, CupcakKe was photographed slightly closer-up. She sported a similar pose but stood with her legs closed.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 15,600 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“OMG YOU LOOK SOO DAMN AMAZING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Literally the most extravagant goddess ever,” another devotee shared.

“How the hell are you so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart emoji.

“You did not have to snap this hard,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, CupcakKe posed in the same outfit for the artwork of her new single, “Discounts.” She informed fans that the song will be released on June 26 and that the photos were taken by a photographer under the username “onellmedia.”

Impressing her loyal social media following is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a Gucci ensemble, which consisted of a short long-sleeved dress that featured a blue, red, and white stripe design across the top. CupcakKe wrapped a black belt around her waist that had the designer’s initials embroided with silver jewels and wore sheer black tights underneath. She opted for cream-colored sliders and accessorized with a red leather bag from the same brand. CupcakKe sported her long, dark curly hair down and rocked long nails with yellow polish.