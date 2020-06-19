’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Are Wondering If Nicole Nafziger Is Pregnant With Azan Tefou’s Baby

Fans and followers of 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger were left confused after the reality star posted an image that appeared to be taken during an ultrasound, according to a report from ScreenRant.

Nafziger appeared on the TLC series with Azan Tefou, a man she met and fell in love with on the internet. After briefly dating long-distance, she traveled to Morocco to finally meet the man who captured her heart. During their time on the show, Nafziger expressed her desire to have children with Tefou, and fans are now wondering if the couple is officially expecting their first child together.

The post, which has since been deleted, contained a link to a news story about another 90 Day Fiancé couple, Karine and Paul Staehle, where it was announced that Karine is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Fans were quick to question Nafziger, demanding to know if she was also pregnant. Rumors of a possible pregnancy were only fueled by the fact that Nafziger appears to be “based in Morocco” with Tefou during this period of quarantine.

Unfortunately, the reality personality didn’t address the questions, and she hasn’t posted any additional information. It’s likely that Nafziger isn’t actually expecting a baby at this time, but is instead hinting at her future plans with her Moroccan beau.

While appearing on the show, the couple had their share of ups and downs. They planned on having Tefou relocate to the United States through the K-1 visa process, but things didn’t go the way they had hoped. Tefou’s visa application was denied, which prevented him from legally entering the country. Nafziger later decided to travel back to Morocco to marry Tefou and then apply for a spousal visa instead. During that trip, their plans were again ruined because they didn’t have the paperwork required to legally wed. After returning to America, the couple made plans to get together on a tropical island and try again, but Tefou canceled at the last minute, citing a family emergency.

Nafziger’s family questioned if the pair would ever get married, but she insisted that the wedding would happen when the time was right. If the couple does get married, it’s unclear whether the nuptials will be captured for the TLC series, as Nafziger has announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

“We aren’t going to be on another season because we chose not to go on again right now,” Nafziger said, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.