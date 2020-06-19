‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Chloe Veitch Sizzles In A Strapless Pink Bikini

Chloe compared herself to Barbie.

Chloe Veitch, one of the stars of the popular Netflix dating series Too Hot To Handle, brought the heat to her Instagram page on Thursday by modeling an eye-catching bikini.

Chloe, 21, often rocked skimpy swimwear on Too Hot To Handle, but the British social media influencer’s fans don’t seem to tire of seeing her flaunt her toned abs, long legs, and perky cleavage. Since appearing on the show, Chloe has amassed over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, where she treats her admirers to a steady stream of sexy modeling shots. In her latest photo, she wore a bright pink bikini. The garment’s vivid color really popped against her sun-kissed skin.

Chloe’s swimsuit included a strapless bandeau top with a revealing lace-up detail on the front. Rows of thin, crisscrossing strings were stretched over her chest, providing more than a peek at her ample cleavage. The bottom strings continued circling Chloe’s rib cage around to the back, highlighting her slender midsection.

Her matching bottoms featured similar lace-up accents on the sides. Multiple strings were strung through small loops attached to the front of the garment, which scooped down low to showcase Chloe’s flat stomach. The design also provided an unobstructed view of the butterfly tattoo on her left side.

Chloe wore her hair pushed over to the right side and styled in thick, shiny curls. Her tresses were brunette with flattering golden highlights. It looked like she was wearing understated eye makeup that included shimmery champagne eye shadow and a light coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Her lips were glossy, and they were a shade of pink that was significantly softer and lighter than the neon hue of her bathing suit.

In the caption of her post, Chloe revealed that her bikini was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she noted that she has a partnership with the brand. She also compared herself to Barbie.

As of this writing, Chloe’s photo has racked up over 197,000 likes and 800 comments.

“You are gorgeous as hell,” one fan wrote.

“What a beautiful and inspiring woman,” gushed another admirer.

“Ahhhh! I’m obsessed,” a third remark read.

“Pink is your color Chloe,” a fourth user opined.

Chloe really set her Instagram page on fire when she shared a topless photo with her followers a few weeks ago. However, while she’s become a social media celebrity, the reality show star has said that she’d like to get more attention when she’s out in public. During an interview with the Evening Standard Insider, she confessed that she doesn’t wear sunglasses when she steps out in a “nice cute outfit” because she loves the “buzz” she gets when people recognize her.