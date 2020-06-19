Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Sculpted Body In Bra & Thong To Mark Four Months Postpartum

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, June 18, to post a video showing off her postpartum figure four months after giving birth to her son.

In the clip, Hanna wore a bra and thong set from Lounge Underwear. Both pieces were light gray in color. The top included spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline that showed off a bit of the model’s cleavage. A strap along the rib cage featured the name of the underwear brand. The waistband of the thong rose high on Hanna’s hips and dipped low at her pelvis, also featuring the name of the brand written in white lettering along the band.

The fitness trainer added a black exercise watch to complete the outfit and wore her brunette waves pulled back in a messy ponytail. Several loose strands fell around her face. She also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and pink lip gloss.

The first video clip showed Hanna as she adjusted her outfit and flexed her muscles for the camera. She flaunted her sculpted leg and quad muscles while showing off her toned tummy and muscular arms. A full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm was also left exposed. Throughout the video, Hanna turned her body from side to side to give her followers a view of all angles of her killer physique. When she turned her back to the camera, she showed off her sculpted booty.

In the second part of the post, Hanna put a short video clip of her body seven days postpartum next to the clip of her current figure. The difference could be seen namely in the model’s midsection and face, while the rest of her body had clearly become firmer and more shapely after months of regular training.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote about her journey from struggling to create the best version of herself while suffering through long, sweaty gym sessions to getting pregnant and watching her body change again. She wrote about her fears after she found out she was pregnant in terms of what would happen to her body and when she would get her figure back and then added that none of it mattered after holding her baby in her arms. Hanna finished her caption by stressing the importance of rest after giving birth and telling her fans that every body is different.

The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first day.