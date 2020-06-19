Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Sculpted Body In Bra & Thong To Mark Four Months Postpartum

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, June 18, to post a video showing off her postpartum figure four months after giving birth to her son.
In the clip, Hanna wore a bra and thong set from Lounge Underwear. Both pieces were light gray in color. The top included spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline that showed off a bit of the model’s cleavage. A strap along the rib cage featured the name of the underwear brand. The waistband of the thong rose high on Hanna’s hips and dipped low at her pelvis, also featuring the name of the brand written in white lettering along the band.
The fitness trainer added a black exercise watch to complete the outfit and wore her brunette waves pulled back in a messy ponytail. Several loose strands fell around her face. She also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and pink lip gloss.
The first video clip showed Hanna as she adjusted her outfit and flexed her muscles for the camera. She flaunted her sculpted leg and quad muscles while showing off her toned tummy and muscular arms. A full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm was also left exposed. Throughout the video, Hanna turned her body from side to side to give her followers a view of all angles of her killer physique. When she turned her back to the camera, she showed off her sculpted booty.
4 months postpartum this week. PLEASE READ can I be honest.. I’ve worked on my own body for yeeears and years. struggled through weights and sweaty sessions. felt unmotivated to go to the gym but still made it through. worked to be the best version of myself…last year I made a great progress and I was really happy and proud about that and my body.. when I found out I was pregnant I got a bit nervous of the bounce back to the gym and my body. when can I start training again? when can I be back in the gym? will I get my body back? how will my body change? the questions were many. along the pregnancy I got a lottt of questions from other pregnant women and also from non pregnant women thinking about creating a family. YOU KNOW WHAT.. non of those questions will matter when you get that baby in your arms. and they shouldn’t. you just created a new LIFE. that’s the only focus. I’ve let my body rest completely after the birth. I’ve given it time to heal and recover and MOST IMPORTANTLY, I haven’t stressed a second about it. and I think THAT is the reason of my bounce back to this shape today! remember ???? we are all different! We have different pregnancies. we get different results from training and we recover differently. that’s the beauty in all bodies out there! . wearing one of my faaaave sets from @loungeunderwear not kidding one of the comfiest sets I have. and you gals knooow I’m always honest. these make me feel like a sassy mama proud of my bod ???????? discount code is HANNA10 if you wanna join the comfy squad Swipe to see my shape 7days PP and today 4months PP
In the second part of the post, Hanna put a short video clip of her body seven days postpartum next to the clip of her current figure. The difference could be seen namely in the model’s midsection and face, while the rest of her body had clearly become firmer and more shapely after months of regular training.
In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote about her journey from struggling to create the best version of herself while suffering through long, sweaty gym sessions to getting pregnant and watching her body change again. She wrote about her fears after she found out she was pregnant in terms of what would happen to her body and when she would get her figure back and then added that none of it mattered after holding her baby in her arms. Hanna finished her caption by stressing the importance of rest after giving birth and telling her fans that every body is different.
The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first day.