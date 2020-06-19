Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Plunging Gray Robe In New Instagram Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross flaunted her bold sense of style in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared posts, the 47-year-old Black-ish actress was captured from about the waist up as she rocked a gray robe that revealed a sliver of her decolletage. The trim on the neckline was also emblazoned with the name of Tracee’s hair product line, Pattern. She wore her hair in a series of Bantu knots, a hairstyle that resembles mini-hair buns. The strands along her hairline and temples were also swirled into eye-catching designs that elegantly framed Tracee’s face.

While her clothing was neutral-toned, her eye-makeup was anything but. Tracee accentuated her eyes with bright blue shadow. The color was dusted along both her top and lower lids, creating an eye-catching blue outline around her eyes. Tracee also seemed to sport pink lipgloss and accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo of the series, Tracee looked over her shoulder as she posed for the camera. In the second snapshot, she stood up and looked down as she snapped the selfie.

In her caption, she wrote that this photoshoot had started her obsession with wearing Bantu knots. She also shared that her hair been styled using Pattern’s leave-in conditioner, jojoba Oil serum, strong hold gel, and edge tool.

The photo series has been liked more than 130,000 times, and more than 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Tracee’s fans gushed over her physical attractiveness.

“I love it, you are one beautiful gorgeous woman!” one person wrote.

“An actual ICON! She is glowing, she is thriving, and we LOVE to see it,” another enthusiastic supporter wrote before adding a duo of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You are so pretty, I want to kiss your face,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Several commenters also expressed a desire to own the robe that Tracee wore in the photos.

“The real question is about the pattern robe!” a fourth fan gushed.

Tracee’s eclectic sense of style was also on show in a previous photoset, uploaded to Instagram six days ago. In the first image of the series, she rocked a navy blue concert t-shirt with multicolored sneakers. She wore her hair slicked back in this snapshot, and wore a different style of gold statement earrings.

The post has been liked more than 350,000 times, and over 3,5000 Instagram users have commented on it.