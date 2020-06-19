‘Dark’ Season 3: New Trailer Drops A Week Before Final Episodes Air

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of Netflix’s Dark. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the creator of Netflix’s Dark recently dropped an intriguing post to one of his social media accounts. Hinting that further news would arrive in 19 hours time, fans of the hit German-language time-traveling series waited patiently. Now, that the time is up, Baran Bo Odar has released a new trailer via his Instagram account.

In the time between bo Odar’s original post and the new Season 3 trailer dropping, there had been plenty of speculation among the fanbase. While many viewers suspected that the result would be a new sneak peek ahead of the premiere date on June 27, others wondered if key artwork or even an earlier airdate could result.

The trailer does tend to rehash a lot of what has happened previously in the TV series. This gives viewers a chance to catch up regarding the complicated storyline if they have not already done so by rewatching the series on Netflix. There is some new content, though.

At the end of Season 2 of Dark, it was revealed that the characters were not only dealing with when in time they were but in which universe as well. Season 3 appears to continue on with this concept and shows the alternative version of Martha (Lisa Vicari) as she travels with Jonas (Louis Hofmann) through both differing times and places as they try to change their fates.

There is a definite emphasis on the fact that everything is connected during the clip, which runs for two-and-a-half minutes. In addition, the common catchphrase from the series stating that the end is also the beginning is also used during the clip.

In addition, the mention of two warring factions is also explored. This is certainly something that has followed through the entire series and looks likely to come to a head in Season 3.

With a new trailer, it will give fans of Dark the opportunity to ponder all of the new information before all will be revealed in just over a week’s time. However, as stated by the show’s creator after Season 2 dropped last year, not everything will be answered.

“I’m still not sure about the percentage, but it’s probably 10 percent [of the mysteries] we are not going to answer just for the fun of it,” bo Odar said.

He also revealed that it would be “funnier” that way.