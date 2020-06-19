Marques Houston Defends Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancée

It seems age is just a number to Sister, Sister actor Marques Houston and his 19-year-old fiancée Miya, but people are questioning the couple’s relationship timeline, according to a report from E! News.

The controversy surrounding Houston’s relationship with Miya began after a tweet went viral, questioning whether or not he waited until she over the age of 18 before they started dating. The questions and criticism kept coming until Houston decided he had enough. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to address the situation and defend his relationship with his soon-to-be wife.

“I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife, and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed,” he wrote.

Miya’s name reportedly appeared on IMDB as the art director on one of Houston’s films, but he said that was simply a misprint or someone trying to create drama since those pages are easily edited. The actor assured fans and followers that he had nothing to hide and that he started dating Miya in September 2018 and asked her to marry him several months later.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing,” he continued.

can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38 year old geezer, is engaged to a 19 year old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last october, and now comments on the pdfile's insta are limited. pic.twitter.com/GUOst5R8Nm — the bad guy, Chun-Li ➐ (@joshsweetener) June 16, 2020

Miya has also addressed the situation in a post on her own Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself with a short caption, in which she expressed her gratitude to those who have offered love and support to her and her family over the last few days. She went on to urge her followers to stay positive and to opt for love over hate during this difficult time.

Houston is best known for his role as Roger Evans, the annoying neighbor, on Sister, Sister. The actor held the role for all six seasons and would have possibly returned for the reboot, but that has not been confirmed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tia Mowry-Hardrict said the idea of reviving the hit comedy series is “kind of dead.” At the time, Mowry-Hardrict said there had been no real development with the project, but she would remain hopeful. The actress said she has done everything she can to bring the new show to life, but it’s not solely her decision.