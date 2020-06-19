Hannah Godwin Lounges In A Field In Crop Top And Distressed Blue Jeans

The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum Hannah Godwin made lounging in a field look glamorous in the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared photo, the blonde beauty rocked a champagne-colored triangular handkerchief-style crop top. The top appeared to have been made from a piece of shiny silk fabric and was partially covered in a brown leopard print pattern. Hannah paired the top with distressed loose-fitting jeans that had large holes at the knees and hips.

She was accessory-free in the photo but appeared to have worn lavender polish on her fingernails.

Hannah wore her hair loose in the photo and posed with her head turned away from the camera. In her caption, she wrote that she indicated that she didn’t do much else that day other than getting dressed up and lying down “on some sticks.”

Hannah’s newest Instagram post has been liked more than 95,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some of the other Bachelor franchise alumni made quips about the image. Tyler Cameron, a fan favorite from the last season of The Bachelorette joked that her caption sounded like it was written by Hannah’s fiance Dylan Barbour, who she met during the last season of Bachelor In Paradise.

But less-famous fans made funny comments as well.

“Ugh, jealous I can never find sticks to lay on here,” one person wrote.

A second fan seemed envious of Hannah’s trim physique.

“Imagine being thin enough to wear a bandana as a shirt,” they wrote before adding a crying emoji to their comment.

Others responded to her caption and her geotag. The latter revealed that she was in Wisconsin when the photo was taken.

“Some days getting dressed is half the battle!” a third Instagram user wrote. “Sounds like you’re doing alright!”

“That’s what a day in the life of Wisco is like. Trust me, I live here,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

While she rocked a crop top and jeans in this photo, she flaunted her legs in a two-piece white swimsuit worn under an oversized animal print blazer. She paired it with strappy sandals and hooked her oversized white sunglasses on her bikini top.

“Making ur blazer into a superhero cape 101,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 95,000 times and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it.