‘Love, Victor’ Star Mason Gooding Talks On-Screen Bullying And Season 2

The first season of Hulu’s Love, Victor is officially here, and one of its stars, Mason Gooding, is already dishing on Season 2 while discussing how his character is changing on-screen bullying, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The series, which is based on the 2018 movie Love, Simon, follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a sexually confused high school student looking for a fresh start at his new school. Throughout the season, Victor tries to convince himself he might actually be straight and even starts dating the school’s most popular girl, Mia, played by Rachel Hilson. Mia dated Gooding’s character, basketball jock Andrew, who is still in love with her and tries to belittle Victor whenever possible. By the end of the season, Victor falls in love with his openly gay co-worker, Benji (George Sear), while still dating Mia.

At the school dance, Andrew overhears a conversation between Victor and Benji, and it was immediately assumed that he would use this information to ruin the relationship between Mia and Victor. However, Andrew ends up keeping the information to himself and tells Victor that he would never intentionally out him.

While chatting with ET, Gooding talked about his character’s growth throughout the season and how it changed the typical bullying narrative.

“Andrew had the opportunity to out Victor and basically derail his life and his own journey of self-discovery, but I think what makes Andrew so unique in the, I guess, ‘bully landscape,’ is he’s reinventing bullying I suppose,” Gooding said.

“It’s funny. It’s almost like that’s the line of bullying you should never cross, ‘I would never!,’ and it’s like a little moral, upstanding behavior from Andrew. It’s lovely to see.”

Gooding said he had no idea whether there will actually be a second season of the show, but he hoped that the writers would continue to include the “LGBTQ+ community in as many different facets as we can and continue to lay the foundation for different groups getting brought to the forefront and having their voices be heard.”

He said he also hoped that his character will eventually be pulled into Victor’s core friend group.

Gooding, who is the son of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., got his first major role as Nick in the 2019 comedy Booksmart. The young actor went on to acknowledge his privilege and how having a famous father played a role in his career in Hollywood.

Before deciding to pursue acting full-time, he attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.